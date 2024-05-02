Monthly Mission: Consecutive Wins(Team) Issue

Share · View all patches · Build 14241521 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Dear, Ballers.

Please know that the issue with the monthly mission "Consecutive Wins (Team)"

will be fixed during today's server maintenance. For the month of April, those

affected users during the said month, please send us a ticket so we can check

your case and give the mission rewards on the following server maintenance.

Here's a screenshot of the mission that we're referring to.



Starting this month(May 2024), users that will complete this monthly mission

should be able to get the rewards once you've logged in.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope for your

understanding.

- Freestyle2 Team