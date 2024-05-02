 Skip to content

FreeStyle 2: Street Basketball update for 2 May 2024

Monthly Mission: Consecutive Wins(Team) Issue

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear, Ballers.

Please know that the issue with the monthly mission "Consecutive Wins (Team)"
will be fixed during today's server maintenance. For the month of April, those
affected users during the said month, please send us a ticket so we can check
your case and give the mission rewards on the following server maintenance.

Here's a screenshot of the mission that we're referring to.

Starting this month(May 2024), users that will complete this monthly mission
should be able to get the rewards once you've logged in.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, and we hope for your
understanding.

- Freestyle2 Team

