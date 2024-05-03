 Skip to content

GlobeXplore update for 3 May 2024

version 2.1.2 update

Build 14241380 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the controller could not connected if the game was started without a controller connected.
  • Fixed an issue where controllers could not connected when all controllers were disconnected.

This time, we have addressed the issue of not being able to reconnect the controller. We are also aware of an issue where some controllers are not connecting, and are currently working on a solution.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused to our players. Thank you for your continued support of GlobeXplore.

Changed files in this update

