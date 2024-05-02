 Skip to content

Soul Wizards & Roguelite update for 2 May 2024

ver 0.5.5 UPDATE

Soul Wizards & Roguelite update for 2 May 2024

ver 0.5.5 UPDATE

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention
Before updating, please ensure that Cloud Save is enabled.
If Cloud Save is disabled, save data may not transfer correctly.

注意
アップデートを行う前にクラウドセーブが有効になっているか、必ず確認してください。
クラウドセーブが無効の場合、セーブデータの引継ぎが正常に行えません。

Update Details

  • Implemented a library as a place where you can view and consolidate information about the game system.
  • Implemented the entrance to the labyrinth.
  • Implement optimizations on other minor details.

アップデート内容
・ゲームシステムなどをまとめて閲覧できる場所として、図書館を実装。
・迷宮の入り口を実装。
・その他細かな点について最適化を実施。

