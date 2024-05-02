ver 0.5.5 UPDATE

Attention
Before updating, please ensure that Cloud Save is enabled.
If Cloud Save is disabled, save data may not transfer correctly.
注意
アップデートを行う前にクラウドセーブが有効になっているか、必ず確認してください。
クラウドセーブが無効の場合、セーブデータの引継ぎが正常に行えません。
Update Details
- Implemented a library as a place where you can view and consolidate information about the game system.
- Implemented the entrance to the labyrinth.
- Implement optimizations on other minor details.
アップデート内容
・ゲームシステムなどをまとめて閲覧できる場所として、図書館を実装。
・迷宮の入り口を実装。
・その他細かな点について最適化を実施。
Changed files in this update