CUBERUN 1.3: INTERFACE UPDATE

We're thrilled to announce the latest update for CUBERUN is here, packed with exciting new features to enhance your gaming experience! 🎉✨

In this update, we've listened to your feedback and made some exciting changes to the main menu. Prepare to be greeted by a fresh new background that sets the stage for your next adventure. Not only that, but we've also introduced a dynamic new camera angle that adds a whole new dimension to your menu navigation. 🌟📸

But that's not all – we've also revamped the buttons UI, making it easier than ever to navigate through the menus and dive into the action. With sleek new designs and improved functionality. And last but not least, get ready for a seamless experience as we introduce crossfade transitions between menus. 🔄🎵

Update now and dive into the enhanced world of CUBERUN! 🎮🔥

Made by: CubeStack Studios 🛠️🎮