XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 2 May 2024

Spiritual power skill damage increase

2 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Protection skill: Shorten detection time, trigger health condition from 38% ->50%
Spiritual power skill damage increase: can be viewed in the skill details panel to increase spiritual power consumption (note: spiritual power recovery level needs to be improved)
No level exclusive weapon gift activity, extended to 7 days, with a life entry and fixed attributes.

