Protection skill: Shorten detection time, trigger health condition from 38% ->50%
Spiritual power skill damage increase: can be viewed in the skill details panel to increase spiritual power consumption (note: spiritual power recovery level needs to be improved)
No level exclusive weapon gift activity, extended to 7 days, with a life entry and fixed attributes.
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 2 May 2024
Spiritual power skill damage increase
Protection skill: Shorten detection time, trigger health condition from 38% ->50%
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update