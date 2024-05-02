Share · View all patches · Build 14241301 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 08:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Protection skill: Shorten detection time, trigger health condition from 38% ->50%

Spiritual power skill damage increase: can be viewed in the skill details panel to increase spiritual power consumption (note: spiritual power recovery level needs to be improved)

No level exclusive weapon gift activity, extended to 7 days, with a life entry and fixed attributes.