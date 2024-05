Share · View all patches · Build 14241291 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy

The 1.4 is here and the game can run on steamdeck.

I made several changes to B-plan (second story mode)

-a new cutscene

-some texts re-written

-some timings revisions during levels

The sound test is functional and all the ost can be listened here...

I made a new weapon set, the Jigunapachi (aviable in the training section, it needs balance )

I know there could be some mispelling and gamatical mistakes, I'm working on it and sorry for the inconvenience.