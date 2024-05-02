 Skip to content

BioGun update for 2 May 2024

Version 0.733 is LIVE!

Patchnotes

  • ADDED | Rhythm Keeper of the Heart makes their debut at Grand Central Station.
  • ADDED | Area Not Available Icons added to map.
  • ADDED | New autosave checkpoints.
  • ADDED | Atomic Rush now locks in angular directions with gamepad.
  • ADDED | New vfx for timed electric hazard
  • ADJUSTMENT | Atomic Rush now takes 3.5 seconds before it launches. | There is a sfx delay bug that will be fixed next update.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Atomic Rush no longer rises the player when activated.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Removed Screen Shake when flying and colliding while in Rush Enzyme state.
  • ADJUSTMENT | fixed and corrected bugs in finale sequence.
  • ADJUSTMENT | i-frames added to Atomic Drop ability.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Spinning Electric hazard adjustments.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Volscorb extra attack pattern and adjustments. However further adjustments are still needed. Still need to add sfx, music and reward to this boss.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Heart Dooper Spawn Rush enzyme sequence has had some adjustments. Further adjustments are still being worked on.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Oxystal and Oxal color palette changed.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Rayga enemy AI tweaked further.
  • ADJUSTMENT | Screecher enemy AI tweaked futher.
  • FIXED | enemies that didn't used to drop globs drop globs now.
  • FIXED | Diro Core Laser attacks now deal damage.
  • FIXED | Sometimes dashing under liquid was possible.
  • FIXED | Koble Boss will now stay dead after being defeated.
  • FIXED | Music transitions added to clue rooms.
  • FIXED | Atomic Strike no longer persists between rooms.
  • FIXED | Tablets would disappear when selling one.
  • FIXED | Lung Dooper Spawn corpse will now appear at a certain location.
  • FIXED | Gooper Alpha Boss would respawn even after being defeated.
  • FIXED | Scans page would not allow you to scroll up with gamepad.
  • FIXED | Volscorb now stays dead.
  • FIXED | Missing caps on injection zones added.
  • FIXED | The enemy, Bolthro would sometimes not behave correctly or die.
  • FIXED | Doors leading to wrong rooms fixed fixed.
  • FIXED | Sequence break issue in the academy.
  • FIXED | Some changes made to electricity hazards.
  • IXED | Electric push blocks VFX in the lungs.
  • Many more misc. bug fixes and adjustments.
  • Misc. level design and environment art adjustments.

