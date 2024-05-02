Version 0.733 is LIVE! Restart Steam to receive the changes immediately.
- ADDED | Rhythm Keeper of the Heart makes their debut at Grand Central Station.
- ADDED | Area Not Available Icons added to map.
- ADDED | New autosave checkpoints.
- ADDED | Atomic Rush now locks in angular directions with gamepad.
- ADDED | New vfx for timed electric hazard
- ADJUSTMENT | Atomic Rush now takes 3.5 seconds before it launches. | There is a sfx delay bug that will be fixed next update.
- ADJUSTMENT | Atomic Rush no longer rises the player when activated.
- ADJUSTMENT | Removed Screen Shake when flying and colliding while in Rush Enzyme state.
- ADJUSTMENT | fixed and corrected bugs in finale sequence.
- ADJUSTMENT | i-frames added to Atomic Drop ability.
- ADJUSTMENT | Spinning Electric hazard adjustments.
- ADJUSTMENT | Volscorb extra attack pattern and adjustments. However further adjustments are still needed. Still need to add sfx, music and reward to this boss.
- ADJUSTMENT | Heart Dooper Spawn Rush enzyme sequence has had some adjustments. Further adjustments are still being worked on.
- ADJUSTMENT | Oxystal and Oxal color palette changed.
- ADJUSTMENT | Rayga enemy AI tweaked further.
- ADJUSTMENT | Screecher enemy AI tweaked futher.
- FIXED | enemies that didn't used to drop globs drop globs now.
- FIXED | Diro Core Laser attacks now deal damage.
- FIXED | Sometimes dashing under liquid was possible.
- FIXED | Koble Boss will now stay dead after being defeated.
- FIXED | Music transitions added to clue rooms.
- FIXED | Atomic Strike no longer persists between rooms.
- FIXED | Tablets would disappear when selling one.
- FIXED | Lung Dooper Spawn corpse will now appear at a certain location.
- FIXED | Gooper Alpha Boss would respawn even after being defeated.
- FIXED | Scans page would not allow you to scroll up with gamepad.
- FIXED | Volscorb now stays dead.
- FIXED | Missing caps on injection zones added.
- FIXED | The enemy, Bolthro would sometimes not behave correctly or die.
- FIXED | Doors leading to wrong rooms fixed fixed.
- FIXED | Sequence break issue in the academy.
- FIXED | Some changes made to electricity hazards.
- IXED | Electric push blocks VFX in the lungs.
- Many more misc. bug fixes and adjustments.
- Misc. level design and environment art adjustments.
