Corrupted update for 2 May 2024

[Hotfix] 0.7.9.1

Hello Commanders,

We have identified an issue where save files do not load when using transformed cards obtained through traits and have implemented a hotfix.

Additionally, the game speed during the card mouseover and card use stages has been reduced from 0.03 to 0.01. We hope this change makes it easier for you to use cards during gameplay without confusion.

All your comments, suggestions, and feedback are being carefully considered, and we are using them to progress development towards the official release.

Stay updated with the latest news about our updates on our Discord channel!
