- Added vsync, should help majorly with performance
- Added text explaining how to use packs after you open one
- Market no longer lets you buy another pack while one is open
- Added a minimize button to the UI for convenience
Overlay Playtest update for 2 May 2024
v0.0.16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
