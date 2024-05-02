 Skip to content

Overlay Playtest update for 2 May 2024

v0.0.16

Build 14241225 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Added vsync, should help majorly with performance
  • Added text explaining how to use packs after you open one
  • Market no longer lets you buy another pack while one is open
  • Added a minimize button to the UI for convenience

