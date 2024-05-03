Sandbox Mode - version 0.5.1

Hello fellow tribe members ːfireplacefireː

We are excited to present the first version of Sandbox mode for Polylithic!

Please note that everything is still a Work in Progress, but we would very much appreciate your feedback and ideas. The Sandbox mode is unlocked after the first migration quest and it completely generates a never-ending world with new gameplay features. We plan to improve the generation and add new biomes and settings in the upcoming releases.

Release Notes

New Sandbox Mode, unlockable by completing the first Migration Quest

(or loading a save that has it completed)

Increased the spawn distance for interactable objects

Adjusted camera parameters

Deer now run away further when struck from a distance

Markers can now be added to the map

Sub menus in the crafting wheel can now be backed out of without closing the wheel entirely

Adjustments to ingredient display in the crafting wheel

Newly placed items in the world will now load and unload with the terrain chunks

The character will no longer spawn inside rocks when starting a Sandbox world

New items: Food Stockpiles and Item Stockpiles, now constructible in Sandbox mode only

Stalk Cover has reverted to its previous construct

Clay no longer has anti-gravity properties

Tier unlock threshold in Sandbox reduced to 50% of items

The Shaman now runs when Migrating in Sandbox

Meadow mini-biomes and their flora including berries will be mixed in with the forests in Sandbox

Restarting in Sandbox no longer drops you in the middle of the Pacific

Adjusted some UI text in Sandbox settings

Please share your thoughts

Thanks for the support!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1839060/Polylithic/