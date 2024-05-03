Sandbox Mode - version 0.5.1

Hello fellow tribe members ːfireplacefireː
We are excited to present the first version of Sandbox mode for Polylithic!
Please note that everything is still a Work in Progress, but we would very much appreciate your feedback and ideas. The Sandbox mode is unlocked after the first migration quest and it completely generates a never-ending world with new gameplay features. We plan to improve the generation and add new biomes and settings in the upcoming releases.
Release Notes
- New Sandbox Mode, unlockable by completing the first Migration Quest
- (or loading a save that has it completed)
- Increased the spawn distance for interactable objects
- Adjusted camera parameters
- Deer now run away further when struck from a distance
- Markers can now be added to the map
- Sub menus in the crafting wheel can now be backed out of without closing the wheel entirely
- Adjustments to ingredient display in the crafting wheel
- Newly placed items in the world will now load and unload with the terrain chunks
- The character will no longer spawn inside rocks when starting a Sandbox world
- New items: Food Stockpiles and Item Stockpiles, now constructible in Sandbox mode only
- Stalk Cover has reverted to its previous construct
- Clay no longer has anti-gravity properties
- Tier unlock threshold in Sandbox reduced to 50% of items
- The Shaman now runs when Migrating in Sandbox
- Meadow mini-biomes and their flora including berries will be mixed in with the forests in Sandbox
- Restarting in Sandbox no longer drops you in the middle of the Pacific
- Adjusted some UI text in Sandbox settings
Please share your thoughts
Thanks for the support!
Changed files in this update