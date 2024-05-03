 Skip to content

MAJOR Polylithic update for 3 May 2024

Sandbox Mode - version 0.5.1

Build 14241136

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello fellow tribe members ːfireplacefireː

We are excited to present the first version of Sandbox mode for Polylithic!
Please note that everything is still a Work in Progress, but we would very much appreciate your feedback and ideas. The Sandbox mode is unlocked after the first migration quest and it completely generates a never-ending world with new gameplay features. We plan to improve the generation and add new biomes and settings in the upcoming releases.

Release Notes
  • New Sandbox Mode, unlockable by completing the first Migration Quest
  • (or loading a save that has it completed)
  • Increased the spawn distance for interactable objects
  • Adjusted camera parameters
  • Deer now run away further when struck from a distance
  • Markers can now be added to the map
  • Sub menus in the crafting wheel can now be backed out of without closing the wheel entirely
  • Adjustments to ingredient display in the crafting wheel
  • Newly placed items in the world will now load and unload with the terrain chunks
  • The character will no longer spawn inside rocks when starting a Sandbox world
  • New items: Food Stockpiles and Item Stockpiles, now constructible in Sandbox mode only
  • Stalk Cover has reverted to its previous construct
  • Clay no longer has anti-gravity properties
  • Tier unlock threshold in Sandbox reduced to 50% of items
  • The Shaman now runs when Migrating in Sandbox
  • Meadow mini-biomes and their flora including berries will be mixed in with the forests in Sandbox
  • Restarting in Sandbox no longer drops you in the middle of the Pacific
  • Adjusted some UI text in Sandbox settings

Please share your thoughts

Thanks for the support!

