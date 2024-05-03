 Skip to content

Seal WhatTheFun update for 3 May 2024

What a Server Check

Share · View all patches · Build 14241089 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Squads!

Servers are currently open for final testing before Early Access.
We are optimizing the the service prior to our official Early Access OPEN time.

You should be able to pre-download the game now!

See you in EARLY ACCESS!

05:00 MAY 3rd (GMT-7)
19:00 MAY 3rd (GMT+7)

For more information and fun news check out our communities:
Discord: https://discord.gg/sealwhatthefun
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SealWHATtheFUN
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@SealWhatTheFun

Stay tuned for more announcements.

Wishlist now!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2347910/Seal_WHAT_the_FUN/

Let's get ready to rumble!

Seal: WHAT the FUN Team.

