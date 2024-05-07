 Skip to content

Speedway Challenge 2024 update for 7 May 2024

V0.15.6

Share · View all patches · Build 14240981 · Last edited 7 May 2024 – 07:06:10 UTC by Wendy

Fixed bug - wheelie not visible in online competition
Added grass riding info to start online competition screen

