MAJOR UPDATE

The game now offers 2 difficulty options to choose from: Survivor and Explorer, as well as 2 language options: English and Romanian. Additionally, a Brightness option has been added, along with several upgrades to the UX/UI interface;
Once again, the game should be treated as a challenge, therefore I challenge you to finish the game; next, you should challenge your friends to finish the game and so on !
Here are the rules for each difficulty:
EXPLORER DIFFICULTY RULES:
- There's no savegame, once you exit the game you will start from the beginning
- After finishing the cabin's objectives you'll unlock 1 respawn zone with unlimited lives and the progress will be kept
- If you die before unlocking your unlimited lives you'll start from the beginning
- The game has 3 levels and if you get to a respawn zone and unlock it, you'll respawn at that location
- If you die, you will respawn at the last unlocked respawn zone you walked on
- Using crouch can make you silent and also recover your stamina faster
- You can use your journal to check the gathered clues
- The game becomes really intense along the way and also the difficulty increases
- Only bravery, vigilence, curiosity and attention to details will get you to the end
SURVIVOR DIFFICULTY RULES:
- There's no savegame, once you exit the game or die 3 times after you unlock your 3 lives, you will start from the beginning
- If you die before unlocking your 3 lives you'll start from the beginning
- The game has 3 levels and if you get to a respawn zone and activate it, you'll unlock your 3 lives per level
- If you die, you will respawn at the last activated respawn zone you walked on, up to 3 times and the progress will be kept
