MAJOR UPDATE

The game now offers 2 difficulty options to choose from: Survivor and Explorer, as well as 2 language options: English and Romanian. Additionally, a Brightness option has been added, along with several upgrades to the UX/UI interface;

Once again, the game should be treated as a challenge, therefore I challenge you to finish the game; next, you should challenge your friends to finish the game and so on !

Here are the rules for each difficulty:

EXPLORER DIFFICULTY RULES:

There's no savegame, once you exit the game you will start from the beginning After finishing the cabin's objectives you'll unlock 1 respawn zone with unlimited lives and the progress will be kept If you die before unlocking your unlimited lives you'll start from the beginning The game has 3 levels and if you get to a respawn zone and unlock it, you'll respawn at that location If you die, you will respawn at the last unlocked respawn zone you walked on Using crouch can make you silent and also recover your stamina faster You can use your journal to check the gathered clues The game becomes really intense along the way and also the difficulty increases Only bravery, vigilence, curiosity and attention to details will get you to the end

SURVIVOR DIFFICULTY RULES: