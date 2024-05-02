V1.1 testing branch major update

Add an entrance to the Final Battle in Endless mode

Added the function of editing the turrets

Added five new ultimate weapons with 15+ slots

All mech have added dual wielding weapon function

Significantly optimize performance issues in cases of excessive element reactions

The upper limit of drones has been increased to 6. More than 4 units require core unlocking

Increase the num of save slots

Optimize sound effects to avoid popping sounds

Enhance the damage of the burning area

Enhancement of skills for all characters (with a focus on duration)

Increased the number of fusion slots for most advanced weapons

Endless Mode Difficulty Adjustment

Endless mode adds Iron Man mode options

Some formulas in the synthesis system have added the need for prerequisite items to unlock

Add num of selected mods

Most Perimeter Mission have been reduced, and rewards have been increased

Increased material rewards for annihilation missions

The weapon fusion module can be recycled to funds

Test code: 114514114514