V1.1 testing branch major update

Major updates
Add an entrance to the Final Battle in Endless mode
Added the function of editing the turrets
Added five new ultimate weapons with 15+ slots
All mech have added dual wielding weapon function
Significantly optimize performance issues in cases of excessive element reactions
The upper limit of drones has been increased to 6. More than 4 units require core unlocking
Minor update
Increase the num of save slots
Optimize sound effects to avoid popping sounds
Enhance the damage of the burning area
Enhancement of skills for all characters (with a focus on duration)
Increased the number of fusion slots for most advanced weapons
Endless Mode Difficulty Adjustment
Endless mode adds Iron Man mode options
Some formulas in the synthesis system have added the need for prerequisite items to unlock
Add num of selected mods
Most Perimeter Mission have been reduced, and rewards have been increased
Increased material rewards for annihilation missions
The weapon fusion module can be recycled to funds
Changed depots in test_branch branch