Update announcement on May 2nd

About update:

Added support for French

There are brothers in the forum who want to increase French, limited by the ability, I can only provide machine translation, if there is a misunderstanding of reading, please understand.

At the same time, our new interactive video game has officially started shooting, and it is expected to be launched in June. We will honor our promise to give all brothers who have purchased the "Dating" product free cdkey of the new product.

At present, we have received some purchase records from our brothers, which have been recorded. Those of you who haven't yet, please hold on tight.