Changelog since last release:
- volumetric light quality and performance improvements
- path finding: added search for cover query
- terrain: unlimited virtual texture layers, object-terrain blending
- surfel GI: quality improvements, block compression
- DDGI: faster dynamic lighting changes, voxel grid can be used for probe correction, block compression, performance improvements
- ray traced shadows: switched back to half resolution to have better performance, but with better upsampling to retain quality
- ray traced ambient occlusion: upsampling quality improvement
- screen space shadows: quality improvements
- Archive: added support for embedded thumbnail image
- Editor updates:
- paint tool: redirect alpha mode (redirect red channel paint into alpha channel)
- paint tool: terrain material painting
- Content Browser will now list the recently used folders
- Content Browser will now display thumbnail image for wiscene files
- FBX model importer
Changed files in this update