 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Wicked Engine update for 2 May 2024

0.71.446

Share · View all patches · Build 14240737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog since last release:

  • volumetric light quality and performance improvements
  • path finding: added search for cover query
  • terrain: unlimited virtual texture layers, object-terrain blending
  • surfel GI: quality improvements, block compression
  • DDGI: faster dynamic lighting changes, voxel grid can be used for probe correction, block compression, performance improvements
  • ray traced shadows: switched back to half resolution to have better performance, but with better upsampling to retain quality
  • ray traced ambient occlusion: upsampling quality improvement
  • screen space shadows: quality improvements
  • Archive: added support for embedded thumbnail image
  • Editor updates:
  • paint tool: redirect alpha mode (redirect red channel paint into alpha channel)
  • paint tool: terrain material painting
  • Content Browser will now list the recently used folders
  • Content Browser will now display thumbnail image for wiscene files
  • FBX model importer

Changed files in this update

Depot 1967461
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link