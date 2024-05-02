 Skip to content

MAJOR Love Birds update for 2 May 2024

The Flood!

MAJOR Love Birds update for 2 May 2024

The Flood!

GAMEPLAY

There’s a new world flooding event
The void is now a biome
Capped the Soul Pouch at 20 souls per each type [Cat, Creature, Bird]
Made chests teleporting the player as a trap even more rare (1 in 40)

ENEMIES

All boss’ have been buffed, mostly health boosts
Made boss’ health scale with how many birds you have

BUILDINGS

The cat incubator takes less time to produce cats

AUDIO

Player death notifications make a sound

UI

There’s now a Ui health bar and name for boss fights
The army manager now shows how many pages long it is, and the current page

FIXED BUGS

Fixed multiple major save bugs
Fixed not always being able to load in after a game over
Fixed a bug with the Army Manager displaying incorrect bird HP's

