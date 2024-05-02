The Flood!

GAMEPLAY
There’s a new world flooding event
The void is now a biome
Capped the Soul Pouch at 20 souls per each type [Cat, Creature, Bird]
Made chests teleporting the player as a trap even more rare (1 in 40)
ENEMIES
All boss’ have been buffed, mostly health boosts
Made boss’ health scale with how many birds you have
BUILDINGS
The cat incubator takes less time to produce cats
AUDIO
Player death notifications make a sound
UI
There’s now a Ui health bar and name for boss fights
The army manager now shows how many pages long it is, and the current page
FIXED BUGS
Fixed multiple major save bugs
Fixed not always being able to load in after a game over
Fixed a bug with the Army Manager displaying incorrect bird HP's
Changed files in this update