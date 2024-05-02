The Flood!

Share · View all patches · Build 14240730 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 07:09:15 UTC by Wendy

GAMEPLAY

There’s a new world flooding event

The void is now a biome

Capped the Soul Pouch at 20 souls per each type [Cat, Creature, Bird]

Made chests teleporting the player as a trap even more rare (1 in 40)

ENEMIES

All boss’ have been buffed, mostly health boosts

Made boss’ health scale with how many birds you have

BUILDINGS

The cat incubator takes less time to produce cats

AUDIO

Player death notifications make a sound

UI

There’s now a Ui health bar and name for boss fights

The army manager now shows how many pages long it is, and the current page

FIXED BUGS

Fixed multiple major save bugs

Fixed not always being able to load in after a game over

Fixed a bug with the Army Manager displaying incorrect bird HP's