『HEART of CROWN Online』Ver1.0.2 patch note &New Card Introduction

Revision Details

・We have added the display of the client version. The latest version is 1.0.2.

・We have fixed display issues with the font.

・We have added new cards.

・We have set time limits in Quick Match. A stricter time control will be implemented in the upcoming Rank Match.

・We have implemented disconnection processes for players who have not performed any actions for a certain period.

・After entering sudden death, you can now select "Return To Title" from the "MENU" in the top right corner.

・It is now possible to play in Room Match (Create Room) with CPU opponents.

・We have added some animations.

・We have fixed other bugs.

・We have improved the player UI in the top right corner, arranging the order not by play sequence but by seating. The top player is on the left, the second is across, and the third is on the right.

・We have made TIPS easier to understand.

・We have improved the UI and controls.

New Card Introduction

Additionally, with today's update, new cards will be added to the supply. This will include some cards that are appearing for the first time in "HEART of CROWN Online," so let me briefly introduce them!

『Roused Monster』

When this card is included in the supply, it becomes difficult to just keep buying powerful high-cost cards casually.

Cards like "Refuge" or "Magic Talisman" will prove to be useful.

Building a low-cost deck as a strategy to evade the gaze of the monster is another viable approach.

『Library』

The abilities have been significantly changed from the first edition.

As you play more Action cards, you earn more coins, making it highly compatible with low-cost cards and draw cards.

By building a deck that utilizes the library, not only does "Duke" become more accessible, but also rare cards like "Imperial Capital" and "Imperial Crown" become easier to obtain.

『Imperial Estate』

Like "Library," the abilities of this card have also been changed since the first edition. Since this card itself generates two coins, purchasing it early in the game won't be a hindrance, and if played after establishing a princess, it automatically sets itself in the Domain during the cleanup phase.

This makes it a valuable card that allows you to continue strengthening your deck while also earning inheritance points.

Furthermore, as it is a "TERRITORY" card, once set in the Domain, it allows you to keep any Action card up to a cost of five. This feature adds to its appeal.

『Cultivation Order』

This card was newly added in the second edition.

Like the "Infantry Battalion," it costs 4 and yields 2 coins, but unlike "Infantry Battalion," which impacts the turn it's played, the effects of Cultivation Order start from the next turn.

If used frequently, the number of cards in your deck can increase significantly, so you may need to actively use it if you have cards that can exile unnecessary cards like "Contribution" or "Adventurer," or if there are cards that can be enhanced.