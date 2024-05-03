 Skip to content

Legendary Tales update for 3 May 2024

Rapid patch - May-03-2024

Rapid patch - May-03-2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Accessibilities

Blacksmithing Guide images have been updated

Bug Fix

Trial message shows up for random reasons only for Steam - (Maybe) Fixed, We will keep eyes on it
Siege hammer magic options had problems - Fixed

