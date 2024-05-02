Improvement Update #17: Paludarium System

Hello, Aquascapers!

In our latest update, we're thrilled to unveil the Paludarium System, a captivating addition to the Aquascapers universe. The Paludarium System brings a captivating twist to Aquascapers, offering players the opportunity to create unique aquatic landscapes in much larger fish tank. Players can dive into the Paludarium work process, which takes place in the expansion room adjacent to the main home base.





While the Paludarium system shares similarities with the aquascape system, there are notable differences. One such distinction is the introduction of Paludarium special missions and unique paludarium items, particularly rocks and woods. To unlock the Paludarium system, players must first attain the Level S License and unlock the business expansion for Paludarium Business.





Once these prerequisites are met, players will receive a Paludarium mission email and they get permission to search for Paludarium-specific rocks and woods items in the wild. Unlike regular aquarium decorations, rocks and woods items are specially designed for arranging larger paludariums, adding an extra layer of depth and complexity to the landscape. These items can be collected from the wild, adding an exciting element of exploration to the gameplay experience.





In addition to rocks and woods, players can use the same plants and fish as those used in aquascaping to populate their paludariums. These items can be sourced from the wild or obtained through cultivation and breeding.

Upon completing their Paludarium, players can participate in auctions to sell their creations to fellow Paludarium enthusiasts. This interactive feature allows players to select from available auctions.





However, the challenge of making a paludarium lies in its scale and complexity, requiring players to hone their skills and creativity to overcome the obstacles. Despite the challenges, creating a paludarium offers a rewarding experience that can significantly improve players' skills and abilities in aquatic landscaping. Get ready to embark on this exciting journey and discover the endless possibilities of the Paludarium System in Aquascapers!

To access the latest enhancements, simply restart your Steam client or utilize the verify integration option in the game's properties. Look out for the new version marked as v2024.18.4 [3bab3cd], visible in the bottom left corner of the main menu.

If you encounter any further issues or have additional feedback, please feel free to share them in the discussion.

Happy Aquascaping! 🌿🐠

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2299400?utm_source=steam_devlog&utm_campaign=devlog&utm_medium=web&utm_content=achievements_on_the_horizon