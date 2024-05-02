Thank you for your support of Project MIKHAIL.
As of 5/2 (Thursday) at 8 o’clock Japan time, we have fixed the following issues:
An issue in Survival Mode where operation rewards cannot be received.
An issue causing Survival Mode to become unprogressable due to the above issue.
An issue in Survival Mode where the maximum manufacturable level is not set to 255.
An issue in Survival Mode where equipment enhanced to Legendary rarity becomes damaged when deployed in battle.
An issue in Survival Mode where possessing only a partial transmog will prevent you from buying other transmogs of the same type in the shop.
An issue causing a crash at the end of battles.
Other minor issues.
We ask that you update and reboot your game via the steam client to install these fixes.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
Project MIKHAIL update for 2 May 2024
【About Application Update and Fix For Issues Occurring in Survival Mode】
