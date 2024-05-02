In the world of Wild Terra, the sacred season of Fertility and Rebirth is coming

Easter Bunnies leave "Mysterious Eggs" of different colors everywhere. These eggs have different unique bonuses and when eating eggs there is a rare chance to find the Mysterious Needle, which gives the Rebirth effect and the unique title Reborn when it is used! Also in the Auction Events section, Mysterious Eggs can be exchanged for holiday items and some resources.

Harmful poachers started hunting Easter bunnies, and set traps everywhere for them. Thwart the poachers and free the bunnies from the traps, but be careful, there may be hungry wolves around such traps.

Sacred hares also appeared in the forests. If you are lucky to shoot him, then the Sacred Duck will appear from him. One of the legends said that there is a chance to get immortality if you kill such a duck. But for killing sacred animals, you can get a curse!

What's new in this event:

Mysterious eggs can be found in locked chests.

2 new character portraits have been added.

3 new portrait frames have been added.

15 new daily quests have been added.

The event will last until 05/16/2024.