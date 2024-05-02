Patch Notes #2

Share · View all patches · Build 14240492 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 12:33:12 UTC by Wendy

We are currently correcting the errors found and reflecting some improvements.

Please understand that the details are vaguely described to prevent spoilers.

At the start of the game, it was found that the screen was output abnormally when the monitor's resolution was high. If the monitor's resolution is high, the game was changed to window mode.

Fixed some of the errors where the game stopped with a black screen after the logo screen.

I've fixed some resources that might cause offence during play.

Fixed the point where some background CGs were incorrectly output.

Fixed an error that could not be skipped after selecting some options.

Some typos have been modified.

If errors are continuously found, please report in detail the driving environment and the situation just before the error occurs.