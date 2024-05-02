Sky division (13.0)

(13.0) May 2, 2024
-
I fixed several bugs.
-
New designs were implemented for the characters (in development).
-
New characters and a new hunting mechanic were implemented.
Not use old save archives from old versions!!!!
Changed files in this update