Sky division update for 2 May 2024

Sky division (13.0)

(13.0) May 2, 2024

  • I fixed several bugs.

  • New designs were implemented for the characters (in development).

  • New characters and a new hunting mechanic were implemented.
    Not use old save archives from old versions!!!!

