Cat Got Your Tongue update for 2 May 2024

Update from May 2nd. Game Tutorial.

Besides the usual text you're accustomed to... Now, there are examples provided in pictures!
To everyone who still hasn't managed to pass/understand the cat, I invite you back to his mansion :D

