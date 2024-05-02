race-savable checkpoint colors

default checkpoint colors can be set in the main menu.

race-specific checkpoint colors can be set in the pause menu and will be saved when the player saves. Resetting the colors to default in the pause menu will reset the colors to the defaults that were set by the player in the main menu.

I didn't think of it until now, but presently there are no profiles for the defaults, so I will add the ability to have perhaps 3 separate default profiles that can be toggled or something, so that once the player selects a favorite default color-set, they don't have to lose it to set another one. maybe this will be a file save with a load list in the same style as a level save, actually. I will consider it.

the purpose of race-specific saves is so that the player can change the checkpoint colors to suit the race, particularly for the purpose of dramatizing very good courses, or helping to dramatize the next course in a campaign. This race-specific color will also be exported/imported and therefore all players will load these colors when they load your level.