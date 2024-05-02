 Skip to content

Heroic Kingdom: Origins update for 2 May 2024

Patch 2024.5.1.1

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where mages were dropping health potions with incorrect scaling.
  • Fixed an issue where players couldn't sprint or perform actions after interacting with ability book.
  • Fixed an issue where enemy Off hands were still active after using an attack if they did not hit a target.
  • Fixed an issue where existing characters were not getting updated potion icons.
  • Fixed an issue where High Elves and Dark Elves were not receiving their new offhand weapons.
  • Fixed an issue where golems were hitting multiple times with their abilities.
  • Fixed an issue where cultist rogues were doing an unintended amount of damage with a poison dagger.

New:

  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Fire Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for hail of Holy Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Void Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Fel Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Poison Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Hail of Frost Arrows.
  • Updated Tooltip for Poison Shot.
  • Updated Tooltip for Fel Shot.
  • Increased Barbed Shot scaling from 1.5 to 2.5.
  • Increased Tripple shot scaling from 1.25 to 1.75.
  • Increased Multi Shot scaling from 1 to 2.25.
  • Increased Rupture scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.
  • Increased Rupture R2 scaling: Strength/Dex increased from 1.5 to 3.
  • Increased Heroic Strike scaling: Strength increased from 1 to 2.5.
  • Increased Heroic Strike R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.5 to 3.5.
  • Increased Mighty Blow scaling: Strength increased from 1.25 to 2.25.
  • Increased Mighty Blow R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.25 to 3.25.
  • Increased Between The Eyes scaling: Strength increased from 1 to 2.25.
  • Increased Between The Eyes R2 scaling: Strength increased from 1.5 to 3.25.
  • Increased Devastate scaling: Strength increased from 1.5 to 2.5.
  • Increased Devastate R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2.5 to 3.5.
  • Increased Lacerate scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1 to 2.
  • Increased Lacerate R2 scaling: Strength/Dexterity increased from 1.5 to 3.
  • Increased Crushing Blow scaling: Strength increased from 1.75 to 2.75.
  • Increased Crushing Blow R2 scaling: Strength increased from 2..25 to 3.5.
  • Updated enemy icons (rare/elite/boss/heroic).
  • Fixed element effects on knight assassin weapons.
  • Increased vitality scaling on health from 30 to 50 (this may be adjusted later if it's too much).
  • Updated icon for Normal/Hardcore/Heroic difficulties
  • Changed placement tick(firepit/poison eruption/etc.) abilities to no longer do damage immediately. This change is to allow players to move out of the effect without taking damage 100% of the time.
  • Changed faceless divine inferno ability to a new ability, Sacred Consecration. Essentially the same ability, but there is a longer delay between ticks, lower duration, and has a visual queue on the ground before taking damage.
  • Reworked slow effects. Slow effects now can stack and do not override each other. You can now stack the slow effects from frost, void, and poison.
  • Updated Ice spikes to have a short delay before activating, also changed the effect to show where they will be.
  • Removed Cooldown on barbed shot.
  • Increased stamina cost of barbed shot from 3 to 10.
  • Reduced Triple shot cooldown from 15 to 5.
  • Increased Triple shot stamina cost from 5 to 15.
  • Increased stamina cost on kill shot to 10.
  • Increased stamina cost of poison shot from 3 to 12.
  • Removed Cooldown on poison shot.
  • Increased mana cost of flame shot from 3 to 12.
  • Removed cooldown on flame shot.
  • Increased multi shot projectiles from 3 to 5.
  • Increased multi shot stamina cost from 5 to 30.
  • Reduced cooldown on multi shot from 15 to 5.
  • Increased mana cost of void shot from 3 to 12.
  • Removed cooldown on void shot.
  • Increased mana cost of holy shot from 3 to 12.
  • Removed cooldown on holy shot.
  • Increased mana cost of fel shot from 3 to 12.
  • Removed cooldown on fel shot.
  • Increased mana cost of frost shot from 3 to 12.
  • Removed cooldown on frost shot.
  • Changed bow consecutive headshots increasing damage, to only hits on the same target. Missing or attacking a new target resets the increase.
  • Added an additional point available to spend in Infected Wounds.
  • Increased % per point in Infected Wounds from 15% to 25%.
  • Added a visual for ranged current damage multiplier.
  • Added new area between Malikaroth's dungeon and bandit camps.
  • Added new enemies, Disgraced Paladin.
  • Added new ability, Cascading Eruption.
  • Added new ability, Rock Fall.
  • Added new ability, spike storm.
  • Updated Ice Wave's visual.
  • Added new ability, Radiant Pulse.
  • Added new early boss, Kael The Broken
  • Increased Void strike's scaling to include 5x's wisdom.

