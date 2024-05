Share · View all patches · Build 14240247 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 08:33:10 UTC by Wendy

NEW FOX POWER-UPS!

There are now boxes you can grab in game that will give you a random power-up! ːsteamthumbsupː

This adds some more variety to Fox Trot, with more interactive gameplay!

I hope you all enjoy the new update!

Happy running! ːsteamhappyː

Thank you,

-Lanceroy