Tennis Elbow 4 update for 2 May 2024

SubBuild 2024.5.2

Build 14240221 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes :

  • Controls : the default control scheme for the controllers was not really not optimal ; it is now changed to the 1 button-per-strike template that fits better the Xbox & Playstation controllers

Bug Fixes :

  • Localization : fixed a few glitches & typos in French, Italian, German & Spanish translations
  • World Tour : looking at the match presentation screen for a final and then closing the game was making the game hang after have played the next match on the next game launch

