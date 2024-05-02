SubBuild 2024.5.2

Changes :
- Controls : the default control scheme for the controllers was not really not optimal ; it is now changed to the 1 button-per-strike template that fits better the Xbox & Playstation controllers
Bug Fixes :
- Localization : fixed a few glitches & typos in French, Italian, German & Spanish translations
- World Tour : looking at the match presentation screen for a final and then closing the game was making the game hang after have played the next match on the next game launch
Changed files in this update