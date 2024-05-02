05/02 (Thu) Update - “Evening Breeze ♥ Little Moo Moo's Festival” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 05/02 (Thu).
- “Evening Breeze ♥ Little Moo Moo's Festival”
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha”
- “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha”
- “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “New Owner Support Pack (TEC),” “Photo frame “Little Moo Moo” Pack”
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
