- Bug-Fix: Multiplayer syncing of rotating card
- Games Management Menu: Edit Button
Card Game Simulator update for 2 May 2024
v1.106
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 32-bitEnglish Card Game Simulator Depot Windows Depot 1742851
- Loading history…
Linux 64-bitEnglish Card Game Simulator Depot Linux Depot 1742852
- Loading history…
Windows 64-bitEnglish Card Game Simulator Depot Windows64 Depot 1742853
- Loading history…
macOS English Card Game Simulator Depot Mac Depot 1742854
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update