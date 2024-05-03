 Skip to content

Forza Motorsport update for 3 May 2024

This Week in Forza Motorsport

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Sports car racing skyrocketed from the 1980s. On any race weekend, the sound of screaming V12s, thunderous V8s, and high-pitched rotaries echoed for miles.

Dive into prototype racecars limited only by their fuel usage, whose speed and beauty took the racing world by storm in Consumption Racers.

Your Spotlight car is the 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9. Take it to Kyalami GP in Spotlight Rivals.

Classic racers await in the Vintage Le Mans Sportscars Series.

