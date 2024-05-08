DDNet 18.2 released

DDNet 18.2 has been released with the following changes:
- [Client] Allow the vote creator to cancel the vote [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Track country/type filters separately for internet/favorites tabs [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add a "No Login required" filter [furo321]
- [Server] Add /team0mode to have a team behave like team 0 [dobrykafe, furo321]
- [Server] Fix freeze not working during first 50 server ticks [Robyt3]
- [Client] Increase maximum number of favorite communities from 3 to 5 [Robyt3]
- [Client] Improve layout of Appearance settings, overall settings menus and restart message [Robyt3]
- [Client] Show completion options for bind key names in console [Robyt3]
- [Client] Add sorting by number of friends to the server browser [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Reset tuning of dummy and main when disconnecting [Robyt3]
- [Client] Improve performance when rendering menus [Robyt3]
- [Client] Show countdown message in player/tee settings for sv_info_change_delay [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Add optional name argument to start_video command [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix prediction errors and incorrect rendering after changing map [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix tee briefly appearing at previous position when joining [Robyt3]
- [Client] Show Discord activity when offline [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Include more options in appearance settings [dobrykafe]
- [Client] cl_nameplates_strong improvements [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Take serverlist age into account when choosing master [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Fix race conditions in job state handling [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Disconnect when we get map change with invalid parameters [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Support overlapping scroll regions, always allow mouse scrolling [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix crash when the serverlist request fails [heinrich5991]
- [Client] Support clicking line color picker label to toggle checkbox [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix recursive folder creation with mixed slashes and drive letters [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix rcon username not reset when disconnecting while connecting [Robyt3]
- [Client] Render loading popup also while loading demo files [Robyt3]
- [Client] Update immediately when changing cl_background_entities [dobrykafe]
- [Client] Fix demo player hotkeys not working when menu is inactive [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix incorrect score kind in demos depending on last server [Robyt3]
- [Client] Fix alignment of labels in friends list [dobrykafe]
- [Tools] Make parse_drmingw.sh script also useable on Windows with MSYS2 [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Editor: Make embedded image popup bigger at all times [dobrykafe]
- [Editor] Fix crash when trying to select autorule with arrow keys [archimede67]
- [Editor] Allow saving empty quads & sounds layers [archimede67]
- [Editor] Fix crash when constructing some game tiles [archimede67]
- [Editor] Fix envelope points not clickable after opening bezier popup [Robyt3]
- [Editor] Fix bug where certain tiles would not work in Game tiles menu [furo321]
- [Server] Disallow /save on teams with practice enabled, teehistorian improvements [Zwelf]
- [Server] Refresh air jumps after teleporting [murpi]
- [Server] Fix freeze bar not being correct after returning from pause [furo321]
- [Server] List all practice commands when enabling /practice [furo321]
- [Server] Fix practice mode not resetting after disconnect on solo servers [dobrykafe]
- [Server] Ensure commands executed via FIFO/ECon/LineReader are valid UTF-8 [Robyt3]
- [Server] Improve /timecp chat command [dobrykafe, furo321]
