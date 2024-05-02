- Episode 3: Addition of second player on the arcade game
- Episode 3: Addition of sector 1 music
- Episode 3: Addition of settings in hard mode
- Episode 3: Addition of elite enemies
- Episode 3: Addition of graphics to guide the player
- Episode 3: Correction of hardly visible menu in sector 2
- Episode 2: Addition of an interaction zone for the cactus
- Episode 2: Correction of map graphics part 2
Québec Mortis update for 2 May 2024
Version 3.1.1
