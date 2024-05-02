 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 2 May 2024

v1.2.19

Share · View all patches · Build 14239458 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

News

This hotfix was supposed to be out much sooner but I had some hardware fail in my ~10 year old build PC. I wish I were joking, I put off updating the old thing for a while...

I think this is also the reason the patch download size is much larger than usual.

Anyway, I think I've got all the settings correct on my new build PC, but I apologize in advance if anything is off. I'll hotfix any bugs that may arise to the best of my ability.

Please report any bugs in the #bug-reports channel of the game's discord.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where some symbols and items weren't working properly if the player had a disabled modded version of them
  • Fixed a bug where negative and "?" values were not being output correctly to the screen reader

Changed files in this update

Windows Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
macOS Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link