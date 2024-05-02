The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
News
This hotfix was supposed to be out much sooner but I had some hardware fail in my ~10 year old build PC. I wish I were joking, I put off updating the old thing for a while...
I think this is also the reason the patch download size is much larger than usual.
Anyway, I think I've got all the settings correct on my new build PC, but I apologize in advance if anything is off. I'll hotfix any bugs that may arise to the best of my ability.
Please report any bugs in the #bug-reports channel of the game's discord.
Changes
- Fixed a bug where some symbols and items weren't working properly if the player had a disabled modded version of them
- Fixed a bug where negative and "?" values were not being output correctly to the screen reader
Changed files in this update