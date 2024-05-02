Share · View all patches · Build 14239458 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 03:52:03 UTC by Wendy

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

News

This hotfix was supposed to be out much sooner but I had some hardware fail in my ~10 year old build PC. I wish I were joking, I put off updating the old thing for a while...

I think this is also the reason the patch download size is much larger than usual.

Anyway, I think I've got all the settings correct on my new build PC, but I apologize in advance if anything is off. I'll hotfix any bugs that may arise to the best of my ability.

Please report any bugs in the #bug-reports channel of the game's discord.

Changes