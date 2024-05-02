The Steam update version 1.1.1 is now live.

The changes in this patch, as well as planned changes for the future are as follows:

■Newly Implemented

・The song "Beneath the Purple Cherry Blossoms Once Again" from "Touhou Mystia's Izakaya" has been implemented in-game as part of the collaboration content. It can be played by applying this free DLC.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2920470/

・Rewards such as achievements and bonus stages can now be viewed in the Mitama Card/Heroine info screen.

・The note speed type (Manual, Easy, and Auto) is maintained as the last played setting.

■Fixes

・Fixed a bug sometimes causing audio to disappear when returning from the sleep mode of the computer.

■Known Bugs

・Mouse not responding to the reward confirmation dialogue on the Results Screen.

・Enemy bullets not disappearing when using bombs in the Shoutoku Densetsu ~ True Administrator Danmaku stage.

■To be addressed soon

・Added options to display Perfect, Tap Accuracy, etc. on the Results Screen.

・Corrections to some partial inconsistencies in the Traditional/Simplified Chinese localizations.

・ Fixing incorrect display priority of hit detection indicator, FAST/SLOW, and combo display

・ Adding bar line indicators

・ Adding a folder function for the song selection screen and Team screen

・Ability to adjust the judgment position (tap timing)

※The system will support both direct input on the Settings screen and automatic input by tapping the screen.

・Adding an autoplay function.

・A toggle setting to show/hide the player character hitbox for the Danmaku stages.

・An opacity slider for the player character for the Danmaku stages.

・ Strengthening in-game eye candy (visual effects for “Perfect”, animation on FC, visual effects for high combo strings, etc.)

・ Adding damage animations for all characters

・Separating the display for the play records and song details.

■To be addressed in the future

・Adding mouse input

・Adding touch input

・ Adding more customizability to the Kagura stage UI (lane opacity settings, hit effects, etc.)

・ Adding a toggle to the Kagura mode blind setting

・ Adding a setting to allow players to change the lane location in Danmaku stages (split/left side/right side)

・ Adding Emblems, allowing players to change the background skin in Kagura stages

・ Adding a course function allowing players to play multiple songs in succession

・ Adding a setting to change the position of hit detection in Kagura stages

・ Adding another Kagura stage layout optimized for touch inputs

We are continuing development to improve the player experience with a primary focus on fixing current known issues.

We look forward to your continued support of “Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.”