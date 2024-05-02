 Skip to content

The Circle Tales: Elvenwoods update for 2 May 2024

Update 1.2 is now live!

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed a bug that caused some players to fall under the map after the introduction, preventing them from progressing in the game.
  • Fixed a bug that caused some non-player characters to float in the air.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to briefly fly through walls after dismounting.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the player to interact with the boat and the horn during the intro.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes triggered a thunderstorm during the intro cinematic, covering the narration sound.
  • Added invisible walls around the platform where the introduction takes place.
  • Added a staircase in the temple of Tarisdum, replacing the ladder.
  • Removed a cultist in the temple of Tarisdum.
  • Added an option to skip the introduction when creating a new game.

