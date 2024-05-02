Terminus: Zombie Survivors - V0.9.10 Hotfix

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug that allowed requesting enhancements for makeshift armor at fortified houses.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where the turn would not advance when a fire occurred on a tile adjacent to a fish trap.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug in sandbox mode where adjusting the time per turn did not properly apply the decrease rates for campfires and the gut poncho effect.

BUG FIX: Fixed a crash that could occur when consuming multiple food items with ongoing effects.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug where the turn would not advance when companions on different floors were asleep at the same time.

BUG FIX: Fixed a bug that allowed attacking underground zombies in attack mode when companions were present.

BUG FIX: Fixed a crash that could occur when requesting enhancements for very durable items.

CONTROLLER: Added functionality to sort inventory using the RT button on controllers.

CONTROLLER: Enabled instant switching between crafting and cooking panels in the inventory using the LB and RB buttons.

CONTROLLER: Enabled scrolling in various UIs using the right stick.

CONTROLLER: Made it possible to change tabs in the character panel using the LB and RB buttons.

CONTROLLER: Enabled actions like Take All, Drop All, and Open Floor Inventory using the D-pad.

CONTROLLER: Added transparency to the controller bar.

CONTROLLER: Fixed an issue where corpses, fish traps, and workbenches could obstruct tile selection.

CONTROLLER: Set the inventory to select the first item immediately when opened with a controller.

CONTROLLER: Corrected an issue where the cursor would move to an open door instead of the tile when doors were open.

GAMEPLAY: Prevented quest items from fortified houses from appearing in trade goods.

LOC: Corrected some mistranslations in Russian, Spanish, and French.

UI: Updated tooltips to display the level 4 unique perk effect when the Elite trait is selected.

UI: Fixed an issue in sandbox mode where adjusting the time per turn could incorrectly display the remaining time for the gut bucket effect.

Thank you for your feedback! If you have any problems, please let me know in the comments, discussions, or by email at contact@longplay.kr. Thank you.

Best,

In-geon

Longplay Studios