Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 2 May 2024

v1.0.0.5_20240502_1C update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where some achievements might not be obtainable.
  • Added a configuration for using ↓ + Flying Kicks.
  • Added a configuration for auto-charge mode: Main and Sub Weapons, Main Weapon, Sub Weapon.
  • Fixed an issue where restarting in training mode might leave some abnormal statuses.
  • Optimized some Japanese text.
  • Fixed some issues with BGM looping.
  • Fixed an issue where the Steam F12 screenshot function was not working.
  • Enabled cloud save functionality.

