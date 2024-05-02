- Fixed an issue where some achievements might not be obtainable.
- Added a configuration for using ↓ + Flying Kicks.
- Added a configuration for auto-charge mode: Main and Sub Weapons, Main Weapon, Sub Weapon.
- Fixed an issue where restarting in training mode might leave some abnormal statuses.
- Optimized some Japanese text.
- Fixed some issues with BGM looping.
- Fixed an issue where the Steam F12 screenshot function was not working.
- Enabled cloud save functionality.
Virtua Unlimited Project 虚拟无限计划 update for 2 May 2024
v1.0.0.5_20240502_1C update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
