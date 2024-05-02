 Skip to content

MAJOR Code Name Teacher update for 2 May 2024

BIG UPDATE

MAJOR Code Name Teacher update for 2 May 2024

Build 14239057

GAME MECHANICS

  • Added chalk throwing during class.
  • Added chalk throwing during the exam.
  • Bodyguard added. (strong and weak)
  • Man fighting bet added.
  • Added random money drops when you beat people
  • Bodyguard added.

APPEARANCE and UI

  • Added sound to the game start button.
  • Start game animation added.
  • Casino lighting organized.

SOUND

  • Emojis were added for students who made noise and were silenced.
  • Effect sounds have been added for correct and incorrect lecturing.
  • Added escape sounds for female NPCs
  • Gunfire added to early finale

BUG AND FIX

  • Animation fixes.
  • Car sounds fix.
  • Regulation of changes in honor and relationships
  • Lesson Fix

