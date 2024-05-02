BIG UPDATE

GAME MECHANICS
- Added chalk throwing during class.
- Added chalk throwing during the exam.
- Bodyguard added. (strong and weak)
- Man fighting bet added.
- Added random money drops when you beat people
APPEARANCE and UI
- Added sound to the game start button.
- Start game animation added.
- Casino lighting organized.
SOUND
- Emojis were added for students who made noise and were silenced.
- Effect sounds have been added for correct and incorrect lecturing.
- Added escape sounds for female NPCs
- Gunfire added to early finale
BUG AND FIX
- Animation fixes.
- Car sounds fix.
- Regulation of changes in honor and relationships
- Lesson Fix
