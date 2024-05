Share · View all patches · Build 14238975 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 01:59:10 UTC by Wendy



You can now zoom in or out of the map camera size.



You can now right-click to cancel breadcrumbs in bulk after setting them.

Reduced the low supply penalty from 6-8 to 4-6.

Increased default supply values for villages, towns, and cities from

6 -> 7

7 -> 8

8 -> 9

to 8 -> 9