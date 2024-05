Share · View all patches · Build 14238964 · Last edited 2 May 2024 – 02:09:09 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

Server restart will be scheduled on 10:20 am (UTC+8) for server stabilization.

■ Restart Period

May 2nd, Thur, 10:20 am (UTC+8)

■ Targeted Servers

NA052

We apologize for this inconvenience.