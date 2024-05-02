Level -1 Update

Infinitum Alpha 2.2.0 Is out now for Playtesting!

Patchnotes:

Level -1 "The Infinite Graveyard" is now out for playtesting, which also is testing a new optimization system so tell me how that went

New UI with new animations

Crafting system (not fully implemented yet)

Many bug fixes, including the current ending bug, please report any remaining bugs.

The following are still a work in progress until The Endless Replayability Fest (May 13, 2024), so they might contain some missing features or bugs, % of completion is attached:

Crafting and Building System, Resources and Blueprints 65%

Radial Menu 50%

Level -1, Entity will be added soon 60%

Level 10, "The Infinite Crops" 35%

NPCs Outpost (Coming in the next update)