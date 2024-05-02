PATCH 0.1.07.7.Early Access

BALANCING
- Cute Nerf turrets: Damage: 3 > 2, the ratio goes from 100% to 80%
- Big Exp Bomb Buff: +10 base damage.
- The progression of the number of enemies: From wave 5 instead of 7 there are more enemies appearing.
- From wave 12 instead of 13 there are even more enemies.
- Large waves of enemies appear more often
DEBUG
- Correction on tooltips, calculations of damage from summoning spells, number of summoned entities.
- Bug fixed on the game over panel, sometimes the player was blocked.
