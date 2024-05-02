 Skip to content

Gacha Fever update for 2 May 2024

PATCH 0.1.07.7.Early Access

Build 14238925 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BALANCING
  • Cute Nerf turrets: Damage: 3 > 2, the ratio goes from 100% to 80%
  • Big Exp Bomb Buff: +10 base damage.
  • The progression of the number of enemies: From wave 5 instead of 7 there are more enemies appearing.
  • From wave 12 instead of 13 there are even more enemies.
  • Large waves of enemies appear more often
DEBUG
  • Correction on tooltips, calculations of damage from summoning spells, number of summoned entities.
  • Bug fixed on the game over panel, sometimes the player was blocked.

