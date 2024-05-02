- Gamepad/Controller Support added
- Upgraded menus to support better navigation
- New design and layout to menus
- Improved disc collision and physics
- Basket scoring and Gimme improvements
- Turn and Fade are now more accurate to flight numbers
- Glide is more evident and accurate
- Player footsteps now react according to surfaces
- Media player implemented
FLEX Disc Golf update for 2 May 2024
Update Notes for May 1st
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update