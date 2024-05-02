 Skip to content

FLEX Disc Golf update for 2 May 2024

Update Notes for May 1st

Build 14238803 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Gamepad/Controller Support added
  • Upgraded menus to support better navigation
  • New design and layout to menus
  • Improved disc collision and physics
  • Basket scoring and Gimme improvements
  • Turn and Fade are now more accurate to flight numbers
  • Glide is more evident and accurate
  • Player footsteps now react according to surfaces
  • Media player implemented

