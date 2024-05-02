 Skip to content

The Reeve update for 2 May 2024

Hotfix Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

We've been hearing from players that the stat drops from events were too much, so we've rebalanced them to be more reasonable.

  • Adjusted the stat decrease for all event outcomes to smooth out gameplay.
  • Changed the outcome of some events that caused unreasonable stat decrease when selecting a choice.
  • Added a text that informs the auto save when hovering over the home button on the play screen

Thank you so much for playing the game.
We'll continue to work hard to improve and make sure you have fun playing.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2889981
