Update 1.0.6

100 Steam Achievements are now coming to the full game! There won't be any achievements in the prologue, but you'll get the achievement for anything you accomplished during the prologue once you start the full game. Additionally, awards have actual icons now, instead of just all being a green checkmark.
CHANGES:
- Each Award now has its own icon (to coincide with the addition of Steam Achievements in the full game).
- Extra high Health & Shield values have nicer formatting during play.
- The game's total size on disk when installed has went from 626MB to 402MB (no content cut)!
FIXES:
- Fixed some award names / text so that they match their actual conditions / descriptions.
- The 1000 DPS award will trigger much more reliably now.
Changed files in this update