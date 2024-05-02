Desaturation Patch Notes for 1.0.4

Hello Splatians! Improving, improving, improving... This small update is here merely to fix newly discovered critical softlocks and do some small improvements

Here's what's changed:

If you get stubborn enough and move the crate in the Reception out of the yellow pool, it will reset. (Thanks Mr. Necrotic) In the Forest Tunnel there were some places that you can go out of bounds. They were fixed (Thanks to AirKris and OneMore) Fixed some typos in Bulgarian translation (Thanks myself and Pumzow) Some minor fixes to Corrupted Castle Small adjustments to Slime AI, in preparation for the upcoming Slime Update.

Reminder, we heard your feedback about difficulty!

We are working on providing a difficulty setting for easier slimes and less deaths due to this, but we will keep the original challenging slime mode for those of you who want some challenge and it will remain the default.

Call To Action

Feel free to share the game with streamers and content creators you know! We need your help to make Desaturation successful.

Community Translation Initiative

We will soon start an initiative for community translation. If you want the game translated to your language, feel free to tell us in our Discord.

That's it, thanks for being part of Splatland and helping shut-down the horrible Desaturation project.