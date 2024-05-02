 Skip to content

Bellwright update for 2 May 2024

Bellwright Day 10

Bellwright Day 10

We've been working on improvements to raid mechanics, as some of you at later stages of the game were getting multiple raids a day, resulting in slowed down progression. Additionally, a common bug with cauldron has been fixed and many other improvements were introduced. Thank you for your support!

  • Made raid threat not increase same day of the raid, increase by half the next day.
  • Made killing bandits only contribute to main settlement's raid threat instead of closest outpost; threat for outposts is still generated by their value.
  • Modified animal respawning and migration logic; now it should be easier to find them.
  • Fixed Granite missing from order list in Pit.
  • Added remapping Tech Tree button (default U).
  • Rebalanced some of the prices in village trading; this change will come into effect on the next in-game day. Larger rebalance is planned.
  • Fixed Canvas not being visible in storage rules of stockpiles.
  • Fixed Cauldron locking recipes when using raw food of different spoilage time.
  • Increased Wolf Fang drop rate to be in line with other trophies.
  • Temporarily removed laundry meshes from Weaver Hut to prevent workers getting stuck.
  • Fixed crash related to villagers harvesting resources for constructions in neutral villages.

