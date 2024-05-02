Bellwright Day 10

We've been working on improvements to raid mechanics, as some of you at later stages of the game were getting multiple raids a day, resulting in slowed down progression. Additionally, a common bug with cauldron has been fixed and many other improvements were introduced. Thank you for your support!

Made raid threat not increase same day of the raid, increase by half the next day.

Made killing bandits only contribute to main settlement's raid threat instead of closest outpost; threat for outposts is still generated by their value.

Modified animal respawning and migration logic; now it should be easier to find them.

Fixed Granite missing from order list in Pit.

Added remapping Tech Tree button (default U).

Rebalanced some of the prices in village trading; this change will come into effect on the next in-game day. Larger rebalance is planned.

Fixed Canvas not being visible in storage rules of stockpiles.

Fixed Cauldron locking recipes when using raw food of different spoilage time.

Increased Wolf Fang drop rate to be in line with other trophies.

Temporarily removed laundry meshes from Weaver Hut to prevent workers getting stuck.

Fixed crash related to villagers harvesting resources for constructions in neutral villages.