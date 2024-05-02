 Skip to content

Cloud Meadow update for 2 May 2024

Farming Sale Update Hotfix #2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed error when Catarella is introducing Katarina for players who’ve just returned from the F3 Cat Ripper boss fight
  • Fixed behaviour with F1 waterfall peasants for cases where the nearby enemy mob was already defeated

